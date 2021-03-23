MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets little changed in early trade

March 23 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed early on Monday as the absence of fresh catalysts kept investors on the sidelines, with financial shares supporting the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE after investment bank EFG Hermes raised its price target to 89 riyals ($23.73) from 73 riyals.

"We underestimated Rajhi's success in gaining ground in mortgages and the robust mortgage growth in the Kingdom," EFG Hermes said in a report.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated 1.1%, on course to end two straight sessions of gains.

Aramco's debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled to 55% in 2020 from a year before, it said in a report, after the group kept a pledge to deliver a $75 billion dividend to support state coffers despite a slide in profits.

Separately, Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, but its Houthi enemies said the offer did not appear to go far enough to lift a blockade.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.2%, bolstered by a 1.8% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI lost 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 2.3% decline in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA.

Elsewhere, the Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded flat.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.