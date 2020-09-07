MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets little changed in early trade

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were calm in early trading on Monday in the absence of fresh factors, with financials helping Saudi Arabian shares.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE rising 0.8% and Anaam Holding 4061.SE jumping 7.7%.

Last week, Anaam Holding signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ghadeer Real Estate Company to fully acquire its share capital.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU 1.9% rise and logistic firm Aramex's ARMX.DU 1.4% gain.

Dubai's $2 billion dual-tranche bond sale on Wednesday was backed mostly by funds in the Middle East, Europe and the United Kingdom, a document showed.

It was Dubai's first foray into the public debt markets since 2014, as the Middle Eastern tourism and commerce hub seeks to bolster finances hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.3%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.1%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 0.3%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA was up 0.5%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.