MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets little changed; Dubai ends winning streak

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed on Sunday in the absence of new catalysts to encourage buying, with Dubai closing flat after six days of rises.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was flat, with Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE rising 4.1%, snapping three sessions of losses.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI traded flat, with its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU falling 0.9%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.6%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rising 1.4%.

Stocks in the United Arab Emirates registered gains in the week to Thursday, riding on a rally fuelled by optimism around COVID-19 vaccine developments.

UAE's non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3.6% in 2021, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday citing central bank estimates, suggesting the economy will rebound from an expected contraction in 2020.

In Qatar, the index .QSI concluded 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 2%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA firmed 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 traded 0.2% higher. Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA edged up 0.2% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA added 1.1%.

The country's annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, driven by the price of food.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI flat at 8,644 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.6% to 5,141 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,547 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.2% to 10,465 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,004 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,493 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.1% to 3,603 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% at 6,102 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.