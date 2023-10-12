MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets in the red ahead of US inflation data

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could offer more clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Markets are waiting for U.S. inflation data for September due later in the day to see if the Federal Reserve's interest rate campaign has had the desired effect on the economy and for further clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI slipped 0.8%, dragged down by losses in all sectors with Lumi Rental 4262.SE falling 1.8% and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE declining 1.3%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI fell 0.3% in early trade with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 0.5% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU slipping 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.1%, weighed down by a 1% drop in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD and 1.2% decline in Aldar PropertiesALDAR.AD.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI rose 0.5% with all sectors in the green, supported by 1.4% gain in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 1.4% rise in Dukhan Bank DUBK.QA.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor developments on the conflict in Middle East with Israel's military saying on Thursday it conducted a "large-scale strike" in Gaza overnight, targeting an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.