MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets in red; Dubai gains

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision and rising tensions in the region, while the Dubai bourse rose on upbeat earnings.

The Federal Reserve's policy meeting and Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will likely be the main event of the week, while investors will also watch out for the U.S. employment report this week to help gauge the direction markets will take in the months to come.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, hit by a 10% fall in ADES Holding Co 2382.SE, and a 1.7% decline in ACWA Power Co 2082.SE.

On the Other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE added 0.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained following a more than 1% drop the previous session as escalating geopolitical tensions in major producing regions in the Middle East fuelled supply concerns.

Aramco, in an indication for the future demand outlook, said it had received a directive from the energy ministry to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity at 12 million barrels a day, and not to continue increasing it to 13 million barrels per day.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 1.3% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA retreating 1.4%.

Washington vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops following a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first U.S. military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began, putting markets on edge.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 1% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Elsewhere, MashreqBank MASB.DU surged as much as 13.2% to 190.25 dirhams, its highest since November 2008, after reporting a 150% jump in fourth-quarter net profit.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

