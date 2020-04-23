MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain on oil recovery, strong earnings

April 23 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf gained on Thursday after crude prices recovered from historic lows and a few high-profile companies in the region posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Oil surged amid signs that producers are cutting production to weather a collapse in demand as the coronavirus outbreak ravages world economies, while the U.S. state of Oklahoma also moved to help oil firms pump less. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.18, or 6.04%, at $21.60 a barrel by 0749 GMT, a day after it touched $15.98 a barrel, its lowest since June 1999.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI traded 1.5% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.2% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 2.3%.

Umm Al Qura Cement 3005.SE advanced 4.4% after reporting a nearly 80% surge in first-quarter profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.6%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added 2.1%, while its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU soared 7.1%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Emirates Integrated Telecommunication DU.DU, which was down 2.9% on trading ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was also up 1.6%, led by a 2.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dana Gas DANA.AD gained 2.6% after the energy firm's shareholders approved cash dividend of 5.5 Fils per share for 2019. The shareholders also gave their nod to a feasibility study to separate the company's upstream and midstream businesses in a demerger.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.7%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA adding 1.4%, whereas Qatar Gas Transport Company QGTS.QA, QGTS.QA leapt 4.6%.

The energy shipping and transport firm on Monday posted net profit of 279.2 million riyals ($76.70 million) for the first-quarter of 2020, up from 235.9 million riyals in the same quarter a year ago.

Among other stocks, Doha Bank DOBK.QA jumped 5.5% and Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA advanced 4.6% after the duo reported higher quarterly net profits.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

