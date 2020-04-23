World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain on oil recovery, strong earnings

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Major bourses in the Gulf gained on Thursday after crude prices recovered from historic lows and a few high-profile companies in the region posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

April 23 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf gained on Thursday after crude prices recovered from historic lows and a few high-profile companies in the region posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Oil surged amid signs that producers are cutting production to weather a collapse in demand as the coronavirus outbreak ravages world economies, while the U.S. state of Oklahoma also moved to help oil firms pump less. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.18, or 6.04%, at $21.60 a barrel by 0749 GMT, a day after it touched $15.98 a barrel, its lowest since June 1999.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI traded 1.5% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.2% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 2.3%.

Umm Al Qura Cement 3005.SE advanced 4.4% after reporting a nearly 80% surge in first-quarter profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.6%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added 2.1%, while its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU soared 7.1%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Emirates Integrated Telecommunication DU.DU, which was down 2.9% on trading ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was also up 1.6%, led by a 2.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dana Gas DANA.AD gained 2.6% after the energy firm's shareholders approved cash dividend of 5.5 Fils per share for 2019. The shareholders also gave their nod to a feasibility study to separate the company's upstream and midstream businesses in a demerger.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.7%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA adding 1.4%, whereas Qatar Gas Transport Company QGTS.QA, QGTS.QA leapt 4.6%.

The energy shipping and transport firm on Monday posted net profit of 279.2 million riyals ($76.70 million) for the first-quarter of 2020, up from 235.9 million riyals in the same quarter a year ago.

Among other stocks, Doha Bank DOBK.QA jumped 5.5% and Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA advanced 4.6% after the duo reported higher quarterly net profits.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular