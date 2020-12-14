MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain on higher oil prices, vaccine progress

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, in line with global stocks, which were boosted by progress with coronavirus vaccines, while higher oil prices also helped to drive gains.

The United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, raising hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and that this will revive the U.S. economy.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf regions' financial markets, rose, with Brent climbing above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand. A tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE firming 0.4%, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE ended the session 0.8% higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.3% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 1.1% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU closing nearly one percent higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI finished 0.3% up, helped by a 0.5% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD rose nearly 2%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark has now gained for a seventh successive session.

The export credit agencies of the United Arab Emirates and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement to develop economic relations between the two countries.

The annual exchange of trade between Israel and the UAE across several industries is expected to reach $4 billion per year.

In Qatar, the index .QSI strengthened 0.2%, buoyed by a 0.9% rise in petrochemical company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.5% gain in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.4%, driven by gains in tobacco company Eastern Co EAST.CA and pharmaceutical company Ibnsina Pharma ISPH.CA, which rose 3.2% and 6.4% respectively.

Ibnsina has reached an agreement with the Pharmacists Syndicate to cancel its investment in 3elagi Tech, an application that connects consumers with pharmacies, labs, and healthcare providers and enables them to order medicine online.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 8,660

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 5,154

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,555

QATAR

.QSI firmed 0.2% to 10,482

EGYPT

.EGX30 put on 0.4% to 11,048

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,495

OMAN

.MSI fell 0.2% to 3,597

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.2% to 6,088

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.