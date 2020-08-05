MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain in early trade

World Markets
Major stock markets in the Gulf posted early gains on Wednesday, with real estate shares leading the Dubai index higher.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which traded after a five-session break, rose 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector stabilised in July after four months of contraction, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the worst of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, advanced 1.4%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE edged up 0.3%.

Aramco, which is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Sunday, will delay the release of its September official selling prices for crude until early next week, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.5% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU gaining 3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, helped by a 2.7% rise in International Holding IHC.AD and a 0.4% increase in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB).

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' biggest bank, has sold 3.6 billion Chinese yuan ($517.84 million) of five-year dual-listed Formosa bonds at 3.4%, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank increased the size from 3.25 billion yuan and said it was the biggest yuan-denominated sale by a non-Chinese bank issuer and the biggest Chinese yuan Formosa issuance.

** Qatar remained closed for the Eid holidays.

($1 = 6.9519 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

