MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain; ex-dividend stocks drag down Qatar

By Ateeq Shariff

March 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stockmarkets ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and property stocks, but the Qatari index was pressured by a slew of blue-chips trading ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI climbed 1.2%, outperforming the region, boosted by a 2.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3.3% jump in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender.

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI slid 1.4%, dragged down by a 4.7% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 4.8% decline in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA as the duo traded ex-dividend.

The shares of both companies saw their biggest intraday falls since March 9, 2020 when the region witnessed panic trading following a more than 20% plunge in oil futures after Saudi Arabia slashed prices as an OPEC deal collapsed.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.7%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU finished 0.8% higher.

Elsewhere, Amanat Holding AMANT.DU was up 0.7%, extending gains from the previous session.

On Monday, the Dubai-listed healthcare company said it had bought long-term care specialist Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for an enterprise value of $232 million from private equity firm TVM Capital Healthcare.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.8%, buoyed by a 1.8% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%, hit by a 0.6% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 1.2% to 9,248

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.8% to 5,710

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.7% to 2,569

QATAR

.QSI slid 1.4% to 10,063

EGYPT

.EGX30 eased 0.4% to 11,471

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.1% to 1,470

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,623

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.1% to 6,193

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.