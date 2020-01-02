MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain; blue chips weigh on Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets closed up on Thursday, moving in line with oil prices and global stocks, while Egypt retreated as blue chips declined.

Oil prices rose to begin the new year on Thursday, buoyed by signs of improving trade relations between the United States and China, which eased concern over demand and rising tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, which is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

In Saudi, the benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, led by a 1.1% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.6% on Wednesday for the second half of 2019.

Among others, Saudi Automotive Services 4050.SE was up 0.5%, a day after it announced operations began at six sites. State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE inched up 0.1% to 35.2 riyals ($9.39).

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4% as most of its shares ended lower. Eastern Company EAST.CA slid 3%, while Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA dropped 3.3%.

Exchange data on Thursday showed foreigners were net sellers of Egyptian stocks.

Qatar's index .QSI gained 0.8%, led by financial-services shares, with Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA advancing 2.8% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA ending 3.2% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.5% as the United Arab Emirates' largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, and telecommunications company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD both gained 0.9%.

Dubai's main stock index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 0.8% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU gained 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 8,397 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.5% to 5,100 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.2% to 2,769 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.8% to 10,512 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.4% to 13,900 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.1% to 1,612 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.2% to 4,005 points

KUWAIT

.BKP closed up 0.1% at 6,976 points

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

