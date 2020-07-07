MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain; banking, real estate shares boost UAE

World Markets
Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, with banking and real estate shares helping indexes in the United Arab Emirates.

Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, with banking and real estate shares helping indexes in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.5%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 0.7% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.1%.

Elsewhere, Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU advanced 2.8%. The region's largest listed contractor appointed Waleed Ahmed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi as chairman.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded 0.5% up, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 0.9%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD was up 1.3%, a day after the sharia-compliant lender said it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD, which retreated 1.7% after announcing financial closing of its largest independent gas-fired power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%. Riyad Bank 1010.SE gained 1.6% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.4%, driven by a 0.8% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 0.7% increase in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 on Monday, its health ministry said.

With a population of about 2.8 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita numbers of confirmed cases.

