MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain; banking, real estate shares boost UAE

July 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, with banking and real estate shares helping indexes in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.5%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU rising 0.7% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.1%.

Elsewhere, Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU advanced 2.8%. The region's largest listed contractor appointed Waleed Ahmed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi as chairman.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded 0.5% up, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 0.9%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD was up 1.3%, a day after the sharia-compliant lender said it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD, which retreated 1.7% after announcing financial closing of its largest independent gas-fired power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%. Riyad Bank 1010.SE gained 1.6% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.4%, driven by a 0.8% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 0.7% increase in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 on Monday, its health ministry said.

With a population of about 2.8 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita numbers of confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.