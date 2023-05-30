News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain as US debt deal spurs optimism

May 30, 2023

May 30 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect of the world's largest economy averting a major debt default.

A weekend deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans would avert a catastrophic U.S. default and boost overall appetite for risk.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE climbing 1.2% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE advancing 1.5%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's First Milling Company said on Tuesday it aimed to raise 999 million riyals ($266.39 million) from its initial public offering after it set the share price at the top end of a previously announced range.

The company was the first of several flour milling privatizations in Saudi Arabia, sold to Raha AlSafi consortium for $540 million in 2020.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.2%, helped by a 2.1% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.7% increase in toll-operator Salik Co SALIK.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.7%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI edged 0.1% higher in a choppy trade, with Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QAadding 0.1%.

Meanwhile, crude - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell, giving up earlier gains as concerns about the viability of the U.S. debt ceiling pact cooled investors' risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

