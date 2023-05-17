News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain as investors shrug off US debt-ceiling talks

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

May 17, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns around the U.S. government's debt-ceiling negotiations.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday prepared for the critical debt-ceiling talks, with a little more than two weeks to go before the U.S. government could run short of money to pay its bills.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, on course to end a three-day winning streak, led by a 1.8% rise in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

On the other hand, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.9% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

The kingdom's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco stock offering have gained momentum, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbing 1.4% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU putting on 2.4%.

Separately, a new Dubai organisation focused on family businesses, a key component of the emirate's economy, on Tuesday said it would support the growth of family firms and help them survive generational transitions.

Family-owned businesses contribute 60% of the United Arab Emirates Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 80% of its workforce, consultancy KPMG said in a report last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 0.2%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI climbed 1.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was up 2.9%, following media reports that the Gulf state is planning to boost the stock market to attract foreigners.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

