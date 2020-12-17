MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets flat in early trade, Dubai extends gains

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai index on track to extend gains for a second straight session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rising 1.6%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 0.3%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf regions' financial markets, climbed to a nine-month high after government data showed a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, while progress towards a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal and strong Asian demand also buoyed prices. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 72 cents, or 1.4%, to $51.80 a barrel at 0744 GMT.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.3%.

Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to sell assets and borrow more to fulfil its fiscal role amid uncertainty in oil prices, Reuters reported, citing market specialists.

Though its profits plummeted this year as oil prices tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is sticking to a promised $75 billion annual dividend that will go almost entirely to the government.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.4%, with Dubai Investments DINV.DU and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .ADI traded flat, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD gaining 0.2% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD falling 0.3%.

On Wednesday, FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, announced opening of its representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia to support MENA-Indonesia trade and investment.

The Qatari index .QSI was also unchanged in early trade.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

