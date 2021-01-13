MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets firm in early trade; Qatar dips

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets firmed on Wednesday against the backdrop of rising oil prices, with indexes in the United Arab Emirates on track to extend gains for fifth straight session.

Oil prices gained more than 1% after industry data showed a bigger than expected drop in inventories. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 79 cents, or 1.4%, at $57.37 a barrel by 0420 GMT, having risen 1.7% in the previous session. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.1%, supported by a 3.8% jump for SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co 2020.SE.

In Dubai, the main index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advancing 1.2% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU up 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% rise for First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, on Tuesday said it has issued a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.20 million) five-year bond at 3.15%, the year's first yuan debt in the Formosa bond market.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall for Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, however, edged up 0.1%.

QNB, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday reported a 2020 net profit of 12 billion riyals ($3.30 billion), down from 14.4 billion riyals in 2019.

The profit was slightly above the 11.7 billion riyal mean forecast from seven analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 6.4599 Chinese yuan renminbi)

