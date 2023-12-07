News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall on weak oil prices

December 07, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Thursday on weak oil prices with the Qatari index on course to fall for a fifth session.

Oil prices, a catalyst for Gulf markets, reclaimed some ground after falling nearly 4% overnight to their lowest settlements since June, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the U.S. and China.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE and a 0.2% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

The kingdom's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4.4% in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as oil activity plummeted 17% compared with a year earlier following crude output cuts under OPEC+ agreements.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met to discuss further oil price cooperation on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, which may strengthen the market's confidence in the impact of output cuts.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.2% decline in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 0.8% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.4%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated 1%, on course to fall for a fifth session, as all its constituents were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

