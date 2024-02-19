MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall on rate cut prospects

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Monday after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January, adding to concerns over inflation and dampening hopes for early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January amid strong gains in the cost of services, which could amplify inflation worries.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4% and was on course to snap a 12-day winning streak, hit by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets -fell as investor attention returned to the demand outlook on worries that sticky inflation and higher interest rates would limit fuel consumption growth.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.4%, hit by a 5% slide in Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 0.8%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

