MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall on lower oil prices

May 15 (Reuters) - Major Gulf indexes dropped in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices lower, with the Dubai bourse leading losses.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the region's financial markets - fell as concerns about fuel demand in top global oil consumers, the U.S. and China, offset bullish sentiment about tightening supplies due to OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.3%, with Riyad Bank SJSC 1010.SE losing 1.8% and Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation 1120.SE easing 0.3%.

The kingdom's annual inflation rate was 2.7% in April, unchanged from the previous month, driven mostly by housing rental costs, according to government data released on Monday.

The inflation outlook for the Gulf countries is muted in comparison to many major economies, a Reuters poll found.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 1.1%, with Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC DISB.DU losing 1.9% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties PJSC EMAR.DU declining 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.6%, with Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC ALPHADHABI.AD retreating 0.9%, while ADNOC Gas Plc ADNOCGAS.AD slid about 4%, falling for a third consecutive session.

The energy firm, which debuted in a March IPO, reported a 9% rise in net income. Revenue, however, fell 15% year-on-year to $6.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC TAQA.AD gained 1% after reporting quarterly net income of 11.6 billion dirhams ($3.16 billion), an increase of 9.6 billion dirhams, and proposed a dividend of 0.65 fils.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI slipped 0.8%, as most of the index traded in negative territory, including the region's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QPSC QNBK.QA, which declined 1.7%.

Bucking the trend, however, Qatar Navigation QPSC QNNC.QA rose 3.8%.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

