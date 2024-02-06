MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall in early trade

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early Tuesday trade amid muted moves in oil prices, while investors assessed a visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.

The top U.S. diplomat met Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler on Monday during the Middle East visit Palestinians hope will clinch a truce before a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah, a border city where about half the Gaza Strip population is sheltering.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were little changed, with Brent trading at $78.16 a barrel by 0730 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI dropped 0.9%, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD down 2.9% and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD shedding 3.2%.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD rose 1.2% as the developer said it would spend 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) more to develop a range of income-generating assets across three key destinations in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI retreated 0.7%, weighed down by a 10% drop in Gulf Navigation GNAV.DU and a 9.8% fall in Ajman Bank AJBNK.DU.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was down 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA and a 1.2% drop in Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was down 0.2%, with largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE dropping 1.1% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE declining 4%.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.