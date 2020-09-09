World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as financial shares drag

Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in financial shares, with energy stocks reeling from a plunge in oil prices that sent crude futures below $40 a barrel for the first time since June.

Brent crude LCOc1 tumbled more than 5% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia cut its October selling prices and COVID-19 cases rebounded in several countries, although it clawed back some losses on Wednesday. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, with Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE sliding 3.9% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE losing 2%.

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.4%.

Helping offset some of those losses, Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE gained 1.2%. The kingdom's electric transmission monopoly plans to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds soon, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.6%, weighed down by a 2.7% slide in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.4% drop in malls operator Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

Dubai's non-oil private sector expanded marginally in August for the second straight month, although at a slower pace than in July as weak demand led to a sixth month of job cuts, a survey showed.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.2%, hurt by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, and a 0.2% decrease in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday asset managers in most of the Gulf will face moderate-to-high pressure on their profitability over the next year to 18 months as a result of low oil prices and the pandemic.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.5%, with most of the stocks in the index ending in negative territory, including lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA, which fell 1.1%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ticked down 0.2%. Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA declined 4%, while Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA retreated 5.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 8,080 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,509 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.6% to 2,274 points

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.5% to 9,713 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 10,930 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.6% to 1,395 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.4% to 3,687 points

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.1% to 5,813 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

