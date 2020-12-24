MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets end mixed, Qatar snaps losing streak

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed when they closed on Thursday, with trading volumes modest because of the absence of many foreign investors for Christmas.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.8% decline in the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

The kingdom's oil exports fell by 18.9 billion riyals ($5.04 billion) in October, down by nearly a third, while non-oil exports fell 0.3%.

The Saudi economy is forecast to shrink by 5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 0.7%.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU closed 0.7% higher after its board approved increasing ownership in London real estate project Nine Elms to 40% from 20%.

The emirate started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech for free on Wednesday, the government said, joining Saudi Arabia which last week became the first Arab country to begin using the vaccine.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.3%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 2.2% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.7% increase in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%, supported by a 4.1% jump in Cairo For Investment And Real Estate Development CIRA.CA.

The Arab world's most populous country is working to boost its supply of COVID-19 vaccines as the number of recorded infections rises, the health minister said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.2% to 8,703

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.3% to 5,126

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.6% to 2,528

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.3% to 10,538

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 10,684

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,493

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,597

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.1% to 6,088

($1 = 3.7523 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

