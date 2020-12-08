MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets end mixed; Dubai index outshines

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with Dubai stocks registering sharp gains following Emirates Airline's projection of a busy December as travellers return for holidays.

The main share index .DFMGI in Dubai, the Middle East's tourism hub, advanced 2%, with its largest developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 3.5%, while Dubai Investments DINV.DU surged more than 11%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.4%, led by a 0.3% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.6% increase in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.3%, hurt by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and 3.1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The Qatari index .QSI retreated 0.7%, with most stocks in negative territory, including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which declined 1.8%.

On Sunday, Qatari stocks had closed higher, buoyed by hopes of a resolution to a dispute with some of the country's Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

The Saudi foreign minister on Friday said that resolution with Qatar seemed "within reach".

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.2%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA closing 3.3% higher.

Egyptian workers' remittances rose by $1.3 billion to $8 billion in the July-September quarter, the central bank said on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.3% to 8,612 points ABU DHABI .ADI gained 0.4% to 5,062 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 2% to 2,532 points QATAR .QSI lost 0.7% to 10,529 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,019 points BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,493 points OMAN .MSI added 0.4% to 3,667 points KUWAIT .BKP down 0.4% at 6,114 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

