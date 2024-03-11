MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf markets end lower; Egypt gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 11 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. inflation data this week, which could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Markets will monitor U.S. consumer inflation due on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar usually mimic any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5% after four straight sessions of gains, with most sectors in the red.

Elm Company 7203.SE slumped 7.8%, and Saudi Telecom7010.SE, the kingdom's largest mobile operator, declined 1.9%.

Among the losers, the oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and Saudi National Bank1180.SE, the country's largest lender, slipped 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI fell 0.4%, dragged down by losses in most sectors with Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA dropping 6.3% and Gulf International Services GISS.QA sliding 3.7%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in finance and utilities sectors with the emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU sliding 0.6%, and Dubai Islamic BankDISB.DU shedding 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI dipped slightly to trade flat, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD falling 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, while blue-chip developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gaining 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up for a third consecutive session and ended 1.4% higher, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA surging 8.9% and E-FinanceEFIH.CA shooting up 14%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) saidlast week it would increase its current loan programme with Egypt by $5 billion, as the central bank let the pound plummet and said it would allow the currency to trade freely.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 12,556

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 8,160

QATAR

.QSI was down 0.4% to 10,191

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.4% to 33,383

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 2,025

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,766

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI ended flat at 9,232

DUBAI

.DFMGI was down 0.1% to 4,248

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

