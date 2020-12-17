MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets end lower; Egypt falls most in 2 mths

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets finished lower on Thursday, while the Egyptian bourse saw its worst day in nearly two months, as stocks in the region struggled to sustain the momentum of recent gains fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%, dragged by with retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair 4240.SE, which fell nearly 2%, leading the declines.

The benchmark, however, posted its first weekly gain in three, putting on 0.8% for the week.

Saudi Arabia's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to weigh on the broader economy, official data showed on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .ADI retreated 0.4%, dragged by a 1% loss in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.2% decline in real estate stock Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

But the Abu Dhabi index eked out a second straight weekly gain, adding 0.5%.

The Qatari index .QSI finished the session little changed, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rising 2% to become the top gainer. Among losers, Qatar National Bank QNBK shed 1.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI firmed 0.4%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU gaining nearly 1% to end as the top gainer. The index managed to add 0.1% for the week.

Among other gainers, logistics firm Aramex ARMX.DU and real estate company Dubai Investments DINV.DU added 1.4% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.3%, its worst session since Oct. 25, and fell 1.3% for the week.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Eastern Company EAST.CA led losses, slipping nearly 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Casual wear retailer Dice Sport and Casual Wear DSCW.CA fell 3.7% after Egyptian Saudi Insurance House Reduced Stake In Co To 6.92%.

The Bahrain market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for National Day holidays.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.1% to 8,712

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.4% to 5,135

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,550

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.02% to 10,470

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.3% to 10,845

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.3% to 3,613

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 1.2% tyo 6,176

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

