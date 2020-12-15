World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Qatar rises

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets were subdued in early trade on Tuesday as oil prices weakened, while Qatar's index was supported by financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE declining 1.2% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE dropping 1.8%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf markets, edged down as tighter lockdowns in Europe and an OPEC forecast for a slower recovery in demand next year outweighed relief from the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 40 cents, or 0.8%, at $49.90 a barrel by 0816 GMT.

Dubai's main shares index .DFMGI lost 0.5%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU falling 0.9% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.4%.

Dubai's non-oil private sector shrank for a second consecutive month in November as the pandemic drove business sentiment to an historic low, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 49.0 in November from 49.9 in October, which was just below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction and snapped a third-quarter growth streak.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 1% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.CA.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% gain in Commercial Bank COMB.QA and a 1.2% rise in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

