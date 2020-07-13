MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets ease in early trade as financial shares drag

July 13 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were subdued in early trade on Monday, mostly hurt by losses in financial shares, while property shares weighed on Dubai's index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE both falling 0.3%.

Amongst others, Saudi Real Estate 4020.SE retreated 0.9% a day after the company signed debt restructuring agreement of 2.07 billion riyals ($551.90 million).

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1.1% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 0.5%.

On Friday, S&P Global downgraded the blue-chip developer to a BB+ "junk" rating from an investment grade BBB- score.

It said it expected a 30%-40% slump in Emaar's earnings in 2020, and a 15%-20% dive in overall revenues, while the anticipated recovery next year would be only partial.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.2%, hurt by a 0.5% fall in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 0.8% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI declined 0.4%, driven down by a 0.7% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 0.5% drop in Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA.

QNB, the Gulf's largest lender, posted 2.84 billion riyals ($779.90 million) in net profit in the second quarter, down from 3.83 billion riyals a year earlier.

The bank increased its loan loss provisions in the second quarter to 1.5 billion riyals from 605.5 million riyals a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

