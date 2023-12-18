News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets ease as rate cut hopes teetered

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

December 18, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets were subdued in early trade on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve president pushed back against expectations of imminent rate cuts, although rising oil prices limited losses.

New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said the central bank remained focused on bringing inflation down to its target of 2% and added it was "'premature' to discuss rate cuts at this point".

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.7% decrease in Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE added 0.3%.

Oil prices rose in Asian trade, rising nearly 1% in early trade, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 0.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.1%.

** Markets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar were closed.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

