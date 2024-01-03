News & Insights

World Markets
COMB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets ease as rate cut hopes recede; IHC buoys Abu Dhabi

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

January 03, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares lower as market optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of Fed minutes and jobs data.

Later on Wednesday, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting and the ISM survey on U.S. manufacturing are due to be released. The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.2% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - which fuel the Gulf's economy - were little changed in Asian trade after sharp moves earlier in the week, as markets weighed concerns about the U.S. economy against potential supply disruptions from ongoing tensions in the Red Sea.

Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia grew solidly in December, a survey showed on Wednesday, with new orders rising at the fastest pace in six months.

The Qatari index .QSI retreated 1.6%, on course to extend losses from the previous session when it snapped eleven sessions of gains.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declined 2.3% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA slid 3.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced 1.4%, buoyed by a 3.2% jump in conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) IHC.AD

IHC - which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser - announced it had established 2PointZero, a holding company that will have more than 100 billion dirhams ($27 billion) in assets.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.