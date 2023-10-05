MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf markets drop on lower oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf tumbled on Thursday, following declines in oil prices as an uncertain demand outlook and concern over higher-for-longer interest rates by the U.S Federal Reserve dampened investor sentiment.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - settled more than $5 lower on Wednesday, its biggest daily drop in over a year, as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.7% on Thursday to trade at $85.17 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI slumped 1.2%, the sharpest fall in over six months. The index was dragged down by losses in all sectors with real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU dropping 1.8% and 3.9%, respectively.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU declined 2.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 1.2%, the steepest drop since August end, weighed down by losses in all sectors with Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA falling 2.7% and Mesaieed MPHC.QA sliding 3.2%.

Among the losers, index heavyweights Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA lost 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.7%, extending its losses to a sixth straight session, with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE falling 1% and Atheeb Telecom 7040.SE dropping 2.7%.

The kingdom's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank 1180.SE slipped 1.1% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE dipped 3.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI retreated for a second consecutive session and ended 0.6% lower, pulled down by a 0.8% drop in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and 1.7% fall in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD shed 1.3%.

U.S. yields have been rising in recent weeks as investors reprice the chance of the Fed keeping rates elevated for longer, if inflation remains above target and the economy continues to show resilience.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.7% to 10,765 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.8% to 7,402 QATAR .QSI dropped 1.2% to 10,062 EGYPT Closed BAHRAIN .BAX gained 0.2 to 1,951 OMAN .MSX30 ended flat at 4,735 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.6% to 9,762 DUBAI .DFMGI declined 1.2% to 4,143 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.