MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf markets drop on falling oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 22, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday amid falling oil prices, as investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday's scheduled OPEC+ meeting.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - declined 2.7% as traders awaited news from the OPEC+ producers group which is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year.

Brent LCOc1 was trading at $80.22 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 2.2% slide in the Kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE and a 2.9% decline in Almunajem Foods 4162.SE.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down for a second consecutive session, ending 0.1% lower, with Q Holding QHOLDING.AD dropping 2.1% and UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declining by 1.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell marginally as the gains in most sectors limited loses in finance and consumer staples sectors.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA added 0.5% and Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA gained 0.9%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and Baladna BLDN.QA shed 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up 0.3%, ending the previous session's losses, aided by a 1% gain in tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU and a 1.9% rise in Tecom Group TECOM.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 extended its rally to a second session and ended 1% higher with most sectors in the green.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gained 1.3% and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co TMGH.CA surged 4.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.3% to 11,100

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,302

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.03% to 10,223

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 1% to 25,030

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,948

OMAN

.MSX30 Closed

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI dropped 0.1% to 9,533

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.3% to 3,997

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

