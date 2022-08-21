World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday amid fears of a potential global recession and volatile oil prices, but Egypt continued to rise after its central bank kept its overnight interest rates steady on Thursday.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday amid fears of a potential global recession and volatile oil prices, but Egypt continued to rise after its central bank kept its overnight interest rates steady on Thursday.

Crude prices, a key driver of the Gulf's financial markets, slipped after two days of gains and were heading for weekly losses, also under pressure from a strong dollar. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) 2010.SE falling 2.3% and oil behemoth Aramco dropping 0.8%. Aramco is to start trading ex-dividend on Aug. 22.

Among other stocks, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp 2070.SE plunged 4.8% after reporting a quarterly net loss on the back of rising operating expenses.

However, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company 2270.SE soared 10% after its second-quarter profit almost doubled to 56.3 million riyals ($14.99 million).

In Qatar the benchmark index .QSI fell 0.4%, snapping a three-session winning streak, weighed down by financial stocks as sharia lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA slid 1.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 2.4%, extending gains for a third session, boosted by its financial stocks after Egypt's central bank held rates steady after a change of governor on Thursday.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its overnight interest rates steady on Thursday, hours after a new governor was named to replace Tarek Amer, who quit unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The CBE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it left its lending rate unchanged at 12.25% and its deposit rate at 11.25%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 12,555 points

QATAR

.QSI slipped 0.4% to 13,967 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.4% to 10,340 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX Traded flat to 1,899 points

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,606 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.4% to 8,618 points

($1 = 3.7554 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

