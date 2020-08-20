World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets dip as banks weigh on Dubai

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Thursday, with Dubai hurt by losses in its banking shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.2%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE retreating 2.1% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.3%.

National Industrialization Co 2060.SE slid 0.7% after the petrochemical firm posted a loss of 188.8 million riyals in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 212.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.5%, pressured by a 1% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 0.9% drop in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections in more than a month, a day after the health minister warned cases may rise.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.1%, hurt by a 0.9% decline in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and a 1% decrease in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The Abu Dhabi government is in talks with banks for a new international bond issue, Reuters reported, citing sources, having already raised $10 billion via debt issues this year to prop up its finances amid low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.5%, with most of its constituent stocks in the red. Lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA lost 1.3%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA was down 2.1%.

    Most Popular