MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets decline as financial shares weigh

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Monday, pulled down by financial shares, with the Qatari index leading the losses as most of its shares were in red.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed down 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 1.5% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE down 2.6%.

State oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, however, gained 1.3%. The oil giant has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom's energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.7% decline in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI fell 0.4%, hurt by a 1.2% drop in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD and 0.7% decrease in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday announced a 30% cut in term crude supplies in October, in order to comply with the United Arab Emirate's commitment to an OPEC+ pact, surprising buyers who had expected ADNOC to continue with the far smaller cuts of previous months.

ADNOC's supply cuts helped nudge Brent crude futures to their highest levels in five months. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.8%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 2%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.6%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA retreated 1.8%, while El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA was down 3.9%.

** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 0.5% to 7,941 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.4% to 4,519 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.7% to 2,245 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.8% to 9,845 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.6% to 11,367 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.5% to 3,772 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% at 5,855 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.