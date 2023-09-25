News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes subdued as rate outlook rattles investors

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

September 25, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, alongside subdued global equities, as investor confidence remained fragile after central banks reinforced the message that interest rates would stay higher for longer than expected.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.7%, in its third negative day in a row, following declines in almost all the sectors with banking and healthcare shares leading the losses. Shares in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, were down 1.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services stock 4013.SE dropped 1.7%.

However, auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE surged nearly 30% above its listing price in its debut trade on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI slipped 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD contributing the most to the index's decline, falling more than 1%, while conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD was down 0.5%.

The Dubai stock market started the week with volatile trading after last week’s surge, as traders moved to secure their gains, said George Khoury, Global Head of Research at CFI.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, however, gained 0.3%, boosted mainly by property and financial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed over 1% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, rose 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI extended the decline from the previous session, falling 0.2% and dragged lower mostly by industrial and financial stocks. Industries Qatar IQCD.QA fell 1.5% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gave up 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, rose 0.5%, extending gains to a second consecutive session, as electrical firm El Sewedy Electric Co SWDY.CA jumped 5.4% and Ezz Steel ESRS.CA, the largest steel company in Egypt, surged 5.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.7% to 10,878

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 9,837

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% to 4,182

QATAR

.QSI down 0.2% to 10,268

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 20,321

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.2% to 1,935

OMAN

.MSX30 slid 0.3% to 4,665

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced to 0.4% to 7,491

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

