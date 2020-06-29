MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes slip in early trade

World Markets
Major bourses in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with banking shares weighing on the Saudi index a day after it advanced after two lenders in the sector said they signed an initial merger agreement.

The benchmark index of Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), slipped 0.3%.

National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE, which closed up 5% in the last session, declined 3.2% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE was down 2.2%.

NCB, the kingdom's biggest lender, said on Thursday it had signed an initial agreement with smaller lender Samba Financial Group 1090.SE to create a combined entity with almost $214 billion in assets.

But Samba jumped 6.1% to 27.9 riyals in early trade following a nearly 10% surge in the previous session.

The offer would value each Samba share at 27.42 to 29.32 riyals ($7.82), giving it a maximum market value of $15.63 billion, 27.5% above its market value of nearly $12.3 billion based on Wednesday's closing price.

The two banks intend to conclude a reciprocal due diligence process and sign definitive agreements in relation to the proposed transaction within four months.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged down 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 0.5%, and logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU falling 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.5, pulled down by a 1.3% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 4.2% slide in Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries JULPHAR.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 0.6%, with most of its constituents trading lower. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA led the losers with a drop of 1.9%.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

