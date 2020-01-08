MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes slide as Iran retaliates; Aramco's retreat extends

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday after Iran launched missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, while Saudi Aramco extended losses.

Iran retaliated against the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander late last week, an attack that stoked fears of all-out conflict in the Middle East and set off a bout of risk aversion.

However, Iranian officials said Tehran did not want a war and its strikes "concluded" its response to the U.S. air strike, helping settle down surges in oil and gold prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dipped 0.9% with all its banking stocks ending in red except one. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was down 0.9%, while Samba Financial Group 1090.SE decreased 2.2%.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.4% to 34.2 riyals ($9.12), extending losses for a fourth day in a row. The stock opened at 34 riyals, hitting its lowest since it began trading on Dec. 11.

The oil giant's shares are down almost 12% from a high of 38.70 riyals on Dec. 12, but still above the IPO price of 32 riyals, which valued the company at $1.7 trillion.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 1.2% with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 2.3% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI retreated 0.7% driven down by a 1.1% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, and a 0.6% ease in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.4% as Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA shed 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 2.5% in its first session of gains this year, as all its 30 stocks rose. The index is still down 3% so far this year.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA leapt 3.2% and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA ended 5.7% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.9% to 8,124 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.7% to 5,019 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 1.2% to 2,713 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.4% to 10,337 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.5% to 13,542 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.4% to 1,585 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,944 points

KUWAIT

.BKP edged down 0.1% to 6,799 points

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

