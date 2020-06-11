MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes retreat amid falling oil prices

June 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Thursday after oil prices fell on worries about slow demand growth as coronavirus cases rise, with U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 3.4%, or $1.42, to $40.31 a barrel by 0740 GMT, erasing Wednesday's gains. O/R

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, traded 0.9% down. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 1.2% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, declined 1.8%.

Elsewhere, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE retreated 0.5%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.6%, driven down by a 4.6% fall in Dubai Investments DINV.DU as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Amongst other stocks, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU retreated 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1.1%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 2.1%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was down 1.4%.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) economy is likely to contract by 3.6% this year after economic activity slowed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of this year, the UAE economy shrank by 1% year-on-year, with non-oil gross domestic product down by 3%, as opposed to hydrocarbon GDP, which rose by 3.7%.

Qatar's index .QSI fell 0.6%, with most of the stocks on the index in negative territory including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 2.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

