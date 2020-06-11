MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes retreat amid falling oil prices

World Markets
Stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Thursday after oil prices fell on worries about slow demand growth as coronavirus cases rise, with U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 3.4%, or $1.42, to $40.31 a barrel by 0740 GMT, erasing Wednesday's gains. O/R

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, traded 0.9% down. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 1.2% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, declined 1.8%.

Elsewhere, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE retreated 0.5%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.6%, driven down by a 4.6% fall in Dubai Investments DINV.DU as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Amongst other stocks, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU retreated 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1.1%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 2.1%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was down 1.4%.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) economy is likely to contract by 3.6% this year after economic activity slowed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of this year, the UAE economy shrank by 1% year-on-year, with non-oil gross domestic product down by 3%, as opposed to hydrocarbon GDP, which rose by 3.7%.

Qatar's index .QSI fell 0.6%, with most of the stocks on the index in negative territory including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 2.1%.

