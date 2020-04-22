World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes rebound from early losses as oil recovers

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by recovery in Brent crude after prices hit their lowest level since 1999 earlier in the session.

By Ateeq Shariff

April 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by recovery in Brent crude after prices hit their lowest level since 1999 earlier in the session.

OPEC+ agreed new curbs this month, but global measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading have hit demand and sent oil prices plunging.

Brent crude LCOc1, which fell 24% in the previous session, touched $15.98 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since June 1999. By 1120 GMT, it had recovered to trade 1.2% up at $19.57.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closing 1% higher.

Aramco has chosen HSBC HSBA.L and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) 8316.T to coordinate talks with other banks for a loan of about $10 billion that the oil giant plans to seek, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter.

The financing would help the company back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. SABIC was down 0.9%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 2%, driven by a 6.9% jump in property developer Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU and a 1.5% rise in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Elsewhere, Emirates Integrated Telecommunication (du) DU.DU was up 1.8% after reporting quarterly results.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 3.3%, boosted by a 3.8% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI ended up 2.1%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA added 3.4% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was up 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded down 0.8%, as tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA slid 3.8% and Commercial International Bank COMI.CA fell 0.5%.

Egypt's economy is expected to grow 3.5% in the fiscal year starting in July, according to a Reuters poll, down from the 5.9% that economists had been predicting only three months earlier, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 6,541 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI leapt 3.3% to 3,987 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 2% to 1,862 points

QATAR

.QSI added 2.1% to 8,500 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.8% to 9,801 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.3% to 1,309 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.2% to 3,450 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,074 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB EAST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular