MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes rebound from early losses as oil recovers

By Ateeq Shariff

April 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by recovery in Brent crude after prices hit their lowest level since 1999 earlier in the session.

OPEC+ agreed new curbs this month, but global measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading have hit demand and sent oil prices plunging.

Brent crude LCOc1, which fell 24% in the previous session, touched $15.98 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since June 1999. By 1120 GMT, it had recovered to trade 1.2% up at $19.57.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closing 1% higher.

Aramco has chosen HSBC HSBA.L and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) 8316.T to coordinate talks with other banks for a loan of about $10 billion that the oil giant plans to seek, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter.

The financing would help the company back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. SABIC was down 0.9%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 2%, driven by a 6.9% jump in property developer Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU and a 1.5% rise in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Elsewhere, Emirates Integrated Telecommunication (du) DU.DU was up 1.8% after reporting quarterly results.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI advanced 3.3%, boosted by a 3.8% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatar's index .QSI ended up 2.1%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA added 3.4% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was up 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded down 0.8%, as tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA slid 3.8% and Commercial International Bank COMI.CA fell 0.5%.

Egypt's economy is expected to grow 3.5% in the fiscal year starting in July, according to a Reuters poll, down from the 5.9% that economists had been predicting only three months earlier, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 6,541 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI leapt 3.3% to 3,987 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 2% to 1,862 points

QATAR

.QSI added 2.1% to 8,500 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.8% to 9,801 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.3% to 1,309 points

OMAN

.MSI added 0.2% to 3,450 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,074 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.