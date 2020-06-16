World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes rebound amid rising oil prices, Dubai outperforms

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Major bourses in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, taking a cue from oil prices as hopes for further cuts in crude supplies outweighed concerns that a resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world could hamper fuel demand.

June 16 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, taking a cue from oil prices as hopes for further cuts in crude supplies outweighed concerns that a resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world could hamper fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 edged up 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.81 a barrel by 0659 GMT, having gained 2.6% in the previous session. O/R

Oil prices rose on Monday after the United Arab Emirates' energy minister expressed confidence that OPEC+ producers that have not been in full compliance with previously agreed cuts would up their game.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7% in early trade. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.8%, while state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE traded 0.6% up.

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco bought 2.1 billion shares of Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE on the stock market, completing a deal to purchase 70% of the petrochemical giant, according to sources and market data.

SABIC was up 0.7%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.2% and lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.5% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

Lender FAB sold 1.4 billion Chinese yuan ($197.80 million) in five-year Formosa bonds at 3.5%, a document showed on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.5%, driven by a 1.7% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.1% gain in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

The Gulf state began lifting coronavirus restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15.

($1 = 7.0779 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB COMB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular