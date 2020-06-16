MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes rebound amid rising oil prices, Dubai outperforms

June 16 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, taking a cue from oil prices as hopes for further cuts in crude supplies outweighed concerns that a resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world could hamper fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 edged up 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.81 a barrel by 0659 GMT, having gained 2.6% in the previous session. O/R

Oil prices rose on Monday after the United Arab Emirates' energy minister expressed confidence that OPEC+ producers that have not been in full compliance with previously agreed cuts would up their game.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7% in early trade. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.8%, while state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE traded 0.6% up.

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco bought 2.1 billion shares of Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE on the stock market, completing a deal to purchase 70% of the petrochemical giant, according to sources and market data.

SABIC was up 0.7%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.2% and lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.5% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

Lender FAB sold 1.4 billion Chinese yuan ($197.80 million) in five-year Formosa bonds at 3.5%, a document showed on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.5%, driven by a 1.7% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.1% gain in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

The Gulf state began lifting coronavirus restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15.

($1 = 7.0779 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

