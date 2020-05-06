MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes fall alongside subdued global equities

By Ateeq Shariff

May 6 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday as doubts about the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and simmering U.S.-China tensions cast a shadow over global equity markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump has kept up the pressure on China, urging the country to be transparent about the origins of the coronavirus, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, with National Commercial Bank 180.SE, the country's largest lender, falling 2% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 0.7%.

Moody's on Tuesday affirmed ratings of all Saudi Banks, but changed outlooks to negative.

Clothing manufacturer Thob Al Aseel 4012.SE gained 3.3% after signing a 97.5 million riyals ($25.97 million) contract for medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May are expected to drop to about 6 million barrels per day, the lowest in almost a decade, and domestic refining output is likely to fall as the coronavirus crisis hits demand, Reuters reported citing industry sources and analysts.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated by 0.7%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined 2.3%, while budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU slid 3.7%.

Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 2%, dragged down by a 2.8% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 2.4% fall in telecoms group Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.5%, hurt by a 1.9% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 bucked the trend to close 1% up. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA was up 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.8% to 6,655 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI down 2% to 4,022 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.7% to 1,919 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.5% to 8,759 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1% to 10,294 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.8% to 1,288 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.6% to 3,473 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% at 5,289 points

($1 = 3.7545 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

