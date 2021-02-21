MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes end mixed, few fresh factors

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, in the absence of fresh factors to trade on, with property shares weighing on the Dubai index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.7%, ending two sessions of losses, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE climbing 3.8%.

The kingdom's food and drug administration has approved the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca AZN.L, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing state TV.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.3%, hit by a 0.8% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.5% slide in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU.

Last week, DAMAC, the owner of the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course, located in Dubai, said the emirate's property market in general had been adversely affected by the pandemic. Its chairman Hussain Sajwani said it would take at least 12-24 months to see a "substantial recovery".

DAMAC posted a net loss of 37 million dirham a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.2%, supported by a 0.8% increase in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth and public pension funds are bolstering their funding of private debt, with close to $9 billion committed since the COVID-19 crisis as they hunt for yield and their ample liquidity allows them to take on more risk than banks.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA shedding 2.2%

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.4%, bolstered by a 1.1% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.7% to 9,086 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.2% to 5,657 DUBAI .DFMGI eased 0.3% to 2,568 QATAR .QSI down 0.1% to 10,267 EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.4% to 11,426 BAHRAIN .BAX gained 0.3% to 1,486 OMAN .MSI was flat at 3,566 KUWAIT .BKP flat at 6,212 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

