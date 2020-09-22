MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes end mixed; Egypt snaps losing streak

World Markets
Major Gulf markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with financial shares weighing on the Saudi index, while property shares boosted Qatar's benchmark.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE down 0.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.3%, hurt by a 2.3% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.4% drop in Mashreq Bank MASB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 0.2% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

The planned Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are not callable for six years, the document showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI closed up 0.8%, led by a 10% surge in United Development Company UDCD.QA and a 3.7% rise in Barwa Real Estate Company BRES.QA.

Gulf Warehousing Co GWCS.QA, which is not part of the index, jumped 6.4%, after the firm was approved as first regional supporter and official logistics provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.5%, ending three sessions of losses, led by a 1.8% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.6% to 8,245 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 4,498 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.3% to 2,264 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.8% to 9,841 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 10,963 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.2% to 1,443 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,627 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1% at 6,179 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

