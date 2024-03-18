MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses up on strong oil prices; Egypt extends slide

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 18 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose on Monday led by the Abu Dhabi benchmark on higher oil prices, while shares in Egypt continued to ease for a second straight session.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained, as attacks on Russian energy facilities intensified with Brent LCOc1 rising 0.8% to $86.02 a barrel by 1330 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.7%, ending its previous session of losses.

The index encountered a technical glitch earlier in the day displaying inflated gains, before the issue got fixed towards the end of the trading session.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, UAE's largest lender, gained 1.1% while Abu Dhabi National Oil's (ADNOC) units ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD and ADNOC Logistics ADNOCLS.AD climbed 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

The state-owned energy major ADNOC signed a 15-year deal to supply 1 MMT a year of LNG to a unit of Germany's state-owned Securing Energy for Europe.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI advanced 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.2% and Dubai Electricity DEWAA.DU adding 1.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, extending its rally to a fifth straight session with Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, advancing 1.9% and Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE gaining 2.5%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up marginally, helped by a 2.9% gain in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA and 1.3% rise in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, while Doha Bank DOBK.QA and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA slipped 4.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 extended its losses to a second consecutive session and ended 6.3% lower, the steepest fall since Jan.31 with almost all stocks in the red.

E-Finance EFIH.CA declined 14.3% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA dropped 13.6%.

