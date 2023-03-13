World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses subdued on SVB jitter; Saudi edges up

March 13, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Monday, shrugging a slight gain in oil prices, as investors were a little cautious amid fears of fallout following collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while Saudi Arabia's index edged up.

Crude oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, reversed a early losses to gain slightly, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 25 cents, or 0.30%, to $83.03 per barrel by 0700 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%, extending losses to a five consecutive session, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank decreasing 0.6% and Telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, shedding 1.2%.

Elsewhere, Shares of ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.ADsurged more than 18% over its listing price in the Abu Dhabi market debut on Tuesday.

State-backed oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) had raised about $2.5 billion through a sale of roughly 5% of its gas business in an IPO earlier this month.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI also extended decline to a five session in a row to open 0.7% lower.

The index was dragged down by losses in almost all sectors with real estate and financial shares leading the losses.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropped 2.4% while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, lost 0.8%.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar eased 0.1% as gains in financials stocks were offset by heavy losses in material and energy stocks.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was up 1.1% but Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA, and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QGTS.QA fell 6.4%, its biggest intraday fall in nearly 15 months, as stock goes ex-dividend.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.7%, lifted by financial and healthcare stocks, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining nearly 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE adding over 1.6%.

State oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.6%.

Aramco on Sunday reported a record annual net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46% from the previous year on higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

