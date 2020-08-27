World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses slip as financials weigh

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Financial stocks pressured major indexes in the Gulf in early trade on Thursday, with Saudi British Bank (SABB) weighing on the Saudi index.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Financial stocks pressured major indexes in the Gulf in early trade on Thursday, with Saudi British Bank (SABB) weighing on the Saudi index.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, dragged down by a 1.6% drop in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE and a 0.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

SABB on Tuesday had reported a net loss widened to 6.87 billion riyals ($1.83 billion) in the quarter compared with a loss of 196 million riyals a year earlier, due to an impairment in goodwill worth 7.42 billion riyals.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU falling 2.2%, while developer DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU was down 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.3%, hurt by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's ADCB.AD 2.1% fall and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD 0.2% decrease.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.2%, weighed by a 0.4% drop in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.9% decline in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

