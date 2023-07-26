MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise on strong earnings, China stimulus optimism

By Md Manzer Hussain

July 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Wednesday as strong corporate earnings and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the economy lifted investor sentiment.

In China, the world's second-largest economy and second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand.

The Qatar benchmark index .QSI rose 0.8%, and all sectors traded in green with Commercial Bank COMB.QA climbing 1.5% and Doha Bank DOBK.QA gaining 1.8%.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, added 0.8% and index heavyweight Qatar International Islamic Bank gained 0.3% after it posted a rise in half-yearly net profit.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose 0.2%, lifted by gains in finance and industry sectors, with Gulf Navigation GNAV.DU surging 9.5% and Taaleem Holding TAALEEM.DU adding 3%.

The Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU climbed 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI added 0.1%, helped by a 1.5% increase in Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD and 0.4% rise in the UAE's largest bank First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD advanced 5.4% in early trade after the firm recorded a more than 70% growth in its second-quarter net profit, while revenue jumped nearly 90% year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI inched up 0.1% with Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development 4300.SE surging 2% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE gaining 1.6%.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, added 0.3% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE rose 0.6% in early trade as the board proposed H1 cash dividend of SAR 0.85 per share.

The kingdom's biggest lender by assets reported on Tuesday a 9.3% jump in net profit for the second quarter.

