MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise in early trade

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index on course to end a four-day losing streak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.4% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was flat, a day after it closed 0.4% higher, following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher crude prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts.

The oil giant has gained 8.3% this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's initial public offering.

The kingdom recorded a budget surplus of 6.7 billion riyals ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter this year, as higher oil prices fuelled its first quarterly surplus in over two years.

The world's largest oil exporter saw revenues of 243.4 billion riyals in the quarter, with income from oil sales increased 60% to 147.9 billion riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.5%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.9%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD added 0.8%, after it reported a rise in quarterly profit.

But Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD retreated 0.8%, following a decline in third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.5%, led by a 2.8% gain in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU and a 0.5% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Among other gainers, DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU traded 1.5% higher, extending gains from the previous session.

On Thursday, DAMAC said its board had unanimously recommended minority shareholders accept founder Hussain Sajwani's offer to buy them out and delist the company.

The Qatari index .QSI traded flat, as gains in financial shares were offste by declines in industrial stocks.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

