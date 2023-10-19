News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses retreat on Gaza war

Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

October 19, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, as the region remained volatile over the Israel-Hamas war.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.4%, with digital solutions provider Elm Company losing 2% and Saudi National Bank retreating 2%.

Separately, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in a debut sale of Islamic bonds that drew strong demand, in the first major test for Middle Eastern markets since the conflict broke out.

On the other hand, Advanced Petrochemical Co gained 1.9% after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Dubai's main share index declined 0.7%, weighed down by a 3.5% decline in Emaar Properties and a 1.7% decrease in toll operator Salik Co .

In Qatar, the index retreated 0.8% as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender, which was down 1.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.2%.

However, the index's losses were limited following a 1.1% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) .

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender by assets, on Thursday beat estimates with a 46% jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest income.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;)) Keywords: MIDEAST STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

