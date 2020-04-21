MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses retreat further after crude's shock crash

April 21 (Reuters) - Major Gulf indexes traded lower on Tuesday, with financial shares suffering the biggest losses across the region, as investors were rattled by U.S. oil prices crashing to negative rates overnight.

Although prices of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery hobbled back into positive territory on Tuesday, international benchmark Brent dipped as the global coronavirus crisis severely reduces demand for crude.

Brent futures LCOc1 for June delivery were down $1.72, or 7%, at $23.8 a barrel as of 0747 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 1.5%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 1.8%, whereas petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE sank 3.4%.

Elsewhere, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE retreated 1%.

Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE gained 1.2% after waiving 2019 dividend on shares of Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund that has more than 74% stake in the firm.

Saudi Arabia's 2020 budget projected oil revenues of 513 billion riyals ($136.76 billion). Riyadh does not disclose the oil price it bases its budget on, but some analysts estimated it at $55 per barrel.

Riyadh announced last month a nearly 5% cut in the 2020 government budget and said it would reassess expenditure according to developments in oil markets and the pandemic.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slid 2.4%, weighed by a 3.6% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 2.9% drop in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI fell 2.3%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD tumbled 4.5%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD eased 2.9%.

Qatari index .QSI was down 0.8%. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA lost 1.6% and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA declined 3.1%.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

