MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses retreat; Egypt resumes gains

By Ateeq Shariff

July 8 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, with financials and property shares weighing on indexes in the United Arab Emirates, while the Egyptian bourse advanced on the back of its top lender.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 1.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1%.

Elsewhere, Amlak Finance AMLK.DU tumbled 4.1%, a day after it saw its biggest intraday gain Since December 2019.

On Monday, Amlak signed an agreement with Dubai Land Department, allowing customers to invest in properties listed by the firm.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.7%, hurt by a 1.6% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 2.8% slide in Dana Gas DANA.AD.

The energy firm has asked owners of its bonds to provide information on their holdings, three sources said and a document reviewed by Reuters showed, a move that some investors fear may be a step towards another debt restructuring.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.7%, driven by a 0.9% increase in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt's net foreign reserves recovered some ground lost during the coronavirus outbreak, rising to $38.2 billion in June from $36 billion in May, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which has the highest number of cases in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, edged down 0.1%. Yanbu National Petrochemicals 2290.SE fell 3%, while Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE retreated 2.4%.

However, the losses were limited by gains at insurers including Company For Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE, which leapt 7.6%.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.2%, with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.1%.

With a population of about 2.8 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita numbers of confirmed cases.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 7,394 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 0.7% to 4,312 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.7% to 2,083 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 9,225 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.7% to 11,128 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,283 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,494 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.4% at 5,617 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.